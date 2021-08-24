FIR against Union min Narayan Rane over 'slapping ignorant CM Thackeray' remark

Aug. 24—An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Pune over his remarks about giving "a tight slap" to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed was ignorant of the country's year of independence. The FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, according to news agency ANI.