FIR against Union min Narayan Rane over 'slapping ignorant CM Thackeray' remark

By Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Aug. 24—An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Pune over his remarks about giving "a tight slap" to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed was ignorant of the country's year of independence. The FIR was registered on Tuesday under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune city, following a complaint by Yuva Sena, according to news agency ANI.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

