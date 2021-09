Andrew Carr of Winthrop led the field in the 2021 Men’s Club Championship at Bear Creek Golf Course. Carr paired an even par 72 with a two-over 74 to edge Brad King for the title. King hung around close as the two were paired in the final foursome, but Carr put together a magnificent drive on the 513-yard par 5 18th hole with a mostly blind approach shot that stopped less than 3 feet from the hole. Carr tapped in the putt for an eagle that clinched the win.