Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

GOP Sen. Wants Executive Records Kept Longer

Post-Journal
 9 days ago

Republicans concerned with destruction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s records have introduced legislation to require emails and paper records to be stored longer. S.7334 was introduced Wednesday in the state Senate by Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, with five Republican co-sponsors. The document retention standards established by the bill would require executive departments, agencies, offices, and commissions, as well as the Executive Chamber itself, to retain all written and electronic records, including e-mails, as well as electronic metadata. These documents must be retained for two years under this legislation, except if documents are anticipated to be part of litigation, in which case they must be retained for five years or two years after litigation is no longer reasonably anticipated, whichever is later.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daphne Jordan
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gop#Republicans#Senate#R Halfmoon#The Executive Chamber#Spectrum News Ny1#Comptroller#The New York Times#D Manhattan#Rules Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

Two Cuomo reps resign from ethics agency amid probes of ex-governor

Andrew Cuomo’s appointees on the state’s ethics agency announced their resignations amid a push to probe the disgraced ex-governor’s actions — including his controversial $5.1 million pandemic memoir. Daniel Horwitz and James Dering informed the Joint Commission on Public Ethics that they will step down, according to JCOPE commissioner Gary...
Albany, NYWHEC TV-10

Report: Senator calling on Cuomo to give back campaign donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — A New York State senator is calling for former Governor Andrew Cuomo to return some campaign cash. According to The Albany Times Union, Democrat State Senator Liz Krueger of Manhattan says Cuomo should volunteer to return more than $18 million in contributions and urged donors to ask for refunds.
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

Borrello: NYS Health Commissioner Must Testify For Undercounted COVID Deaths

ALBANY – State Senator George Borrello is calling for New York’s Health Commissioner to testify under oath about the state’s undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul added around the 12,000 additional COVID deaths, which Borrello says were concealed by the Andrew Cuomo administration. Borrello, along...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

De Blasio Sounding Out Governor Run After Cuomo’s Downfall, Says Report

It’s only been three weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace after a string of sexual-harassment allegations—but it appears his longtime nemesis, Bill de Blasio, hasn’t been wasting that time. According to Politico, the New York City mayor has been spending the past few weeks calling allies and labor leaders to gather their thoughts on him launching a bid for governor. “He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” one unnamed union affiliate told the site. Asked about what de Blasio had said in his calls, the affiliate said the mayor is “asking friends to hold off on making a decision” about who to endorse in the Democratic primary, and that he wants to “head off any momentum for Tish and Kathy,” referring to New York Attorney General Tish James and Cuomo’s recently installed successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul. The New York Times reported Wednesday that de Blasio’s pollster, Anna Greenberg, has been weighing up his popularity outside of the city.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Minnesota Statetennesseestar.com

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith Criticizes Texas Abortion Ban

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith tweeted out Wednesday, criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision regarding a Texas abortion ban. Smith called the decision a “direct attack on Roe.” Smith said that she’s not “blind” to what is being done. She said, “I used to work at Planned Parenthood, not blind to what’s...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy