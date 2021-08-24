Cancel
Jamestown, ND

Blue Jays to travel east for first swim meet

By Katie Gerber
Jamestown Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 16th was the Jays' first day of official practice but members of the Jamestown High School girls swimming and diving team had been logging unofficial laps all summer. "It's going to be like their season never really stopped -- they are ready to go," Jamestown High School head swimming and diving coach Ben Smith said. "We have a ton of girls returning who were placers at State and a lot of girls who didn't compete but who could be state placers (this year)."

