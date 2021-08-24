Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Don Everly From Everly Brothers Passed Away At 84

societyofrock.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Everly, a pioneer of rock ‘n roll and half of the Everly Brothers, passed away at 84 on Saturday in his home in Nashville. The cause of death was not announced. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

societyofrock.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Everly Brothers#Rock N Roll#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Don Everly death: Half of the iconic country rock duo The Everly Brothers dies aged 84

Don Everly, of rock’n’roll duo The Everly Brothers, has died aged 84.A spokesperson for the singer’s family confirmed his death to the Los Angeles Times, stating that he had died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21 August).The family’s statement read: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”A cause of death has not been disclosed.Everly – whose real name was Isaac Donald Everly – was the surviving member of the...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr lead tributes to late Don Everly

Jerry Lee Lewis and Sir Ringo Starr have led tributes to the late Don Everly. The Everly Brothers legend - who released 21 studio albums with his late brother Phil - died at his home in Nashville on Saturday (21.08.21). A message on the Everly Brothers' Instagram page stated: "It...
MusicThe Independent

Don Everly: One half of legendary rock’n’roll duo

Don Everly, whose soaring harmonies and aggressive rhythm guitar work as part of the Everly Brothers duo with his younger brother, Phil, influenced generations of rock performers, has died aged 84. The musical harmony of the Everly Brothers, rooted in a long tradition of fraternal country duos, could be heard...
MusicNorth Country Public Radio

Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84

Don Everly, half of one of rock and roll's pioneering groups, The Everly Brothers, has died. The musician, known for singing close harmonies with his brother, was 84. With hits like, "All I Have To Do Is Dream," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Bye Bye Love" and "Cathy's Clown," The Everly Brothers were a sensation in the late 1950s and early '60s as rock and roll became a cultural phenomenon.
Celebritiesbmi.com

BMI Mourns the Loss of Don Everly

BMI is saddened by the passing of Don Everly, half of the timeless duo, the Everly Brothers. Don, along with his brother Phil, whom he survived by several years, was renowned for classic songs they sang together including several penned by BMI songwriters Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, such as the #1 pop hit “Wake Up Little Susie” and “Bye Bye Love,” which reached #1 on the country chart, #2 on the pop chart and #5 on the R&B chart. “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” which was also written by Boudleaux Bryant, slotted at #142 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. The Everly Brothers’ overwhelming success also earned the iconic duo induction into the inaugural year (1986) of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
ObituariesNYS Music

Don Everly 1937-2021

Don Everly, the remaining half of the iconic Everly Brothers, has passed away at the age of 84. Together with his brother Phil, The Everly Brothers helped revolutionize and form the early sounds of the rock and roll movement that would engulf America. Their distinguished harmonies accompanied with elements of country music would go on to influence an entire generation of fellow musicians, enabling them to be one of the first artists to be inaugurated in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis in 1986. Phil Everly later passed on in 2014 at the age of 74.
Entertainmentmusicfestnews.com

Nanci Griffith: The Last of the True Believers has passed away

Nanci Griffith: The Last of the True Believers has passed away. Prolific Texas-born singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith, one of the true legends of what has become known as Americana, has died. Her mixture of folk and country and the personal nature of her songs attracted a committed cult following, in spite of the fact that she never achieved mainstream stardom. Raised in Austin, she was a part of the burgeoning Texas songwriting scene along with her friends Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, and Lyle Lovett, who first became known as a backup singer in her band.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Pioneer Reggae Artist Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Passed Away At 85

Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, legendary Jamaican singer and music producer, passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. He died at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. The cause of death was not immediately available. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, confirmed the news via Twitter. “My deep...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Iron Butterfly’s Drummer Ron Bushy Passed Away At 79

Ron Bushy, the original drummer for hard rock band Iron Butterfly, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79. The cause of death was not immediately available. “Ron Bushy, our beloved legendary drummer of Iron Butterfly, has passed away peacefully, with his wife Nancy by his side, at 12:05am on August 29th at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital,” the group said in a statement. “All three of his daughters were also with him. He was a real fighter … He will be deeply missed!”
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."

Comments / 0

Community Policy