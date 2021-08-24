Don Everly From Everly Brothers Passed Away At 84
Don Everly, a pioneer of rock ‘n roll and half of the Everly Brothers, passed away at 84 on Saturday in his home in Nashville. The cause of death was not announced. “Don lived by what he felt in his heart,” his family said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams … with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”societyofrock.com
