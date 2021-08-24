David Lee Roth Sends Middle Fingers To Gene Simmons

Diamonds are forever, so says Paul Stanley. Stanley took to social media recently to offer up his support for Roth after his bandmate Gene Simmons made some rather disparaging remarks about the Van Halen frontman. Early last week during an interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons confirmed that Roth was no longer touring with KISS adding, “During Dave’s heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody. He took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don’t want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.“