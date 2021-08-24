Cancel
David Lee Roth Sends Middle Fingers To Gene Simmons

societyofrock.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Lee Roth took to social media to respond to Gene Simmons’ insults. Roth posted a black and white photo of a child wearing sunglasses and flipping the bird. The caption read, “Roth to Simmons.” He reposted this image 18 times on his Instagram account. It all began with Simmons’...

societyofrock.com

