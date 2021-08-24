Parents, please talk to your children today
While visiting your lovely town yesterday morning, Aug. 22, we observed a young, 12 or 13, brown-haired girl without a helmet riding her bicycle one handed. In her other hand she held a phone. As she approached Grand Avenue heading west from 15th street, she was preoccupied glancing at her phone. Fortunately, she crossed that thoroughfare without incident but next time she may encounter an equally distracted driver and might not be so lucky. Hopefully she survives her youth, but, without intervention, she’ll be texting while driving next where the stakes are even greater. Whether this was your child or not, please nip this dangerous practice in the bud, parents, for your children’s sake and ours. I would hate to witness your child being injured or worse.www.spencerdailyreporter.com
