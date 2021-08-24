Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'No Brainer' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez Transfer Speculation

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea fans have delivered their verdict on the club's links to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a switch to Chelsea this summer with his future at Atletico uncertain. Saul has reportedly been offered to Premier League clubs on loan.

Thomas Tuchel's side need to fill their fourth midfield spot having let Billy Gilmour leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q4Zh_0baz8GFg00
(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

A midfield signing hasn't been a priority for Chelsea but they have been weighing up a move for the Spaniard, as per Matt Law of the Telegraph, as they transfer window comes to a close on August 31.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Chelsea will make a decision in the coming days over whether to buy a new midfielder or not - Declan Rice, Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouardo Camavinga have also been linked.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Ethan Ampadu could even be kept at the club to fill the void of the fourth midfield position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdRRa_0baz8GFg00
(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

The potential arrival of Saul in west London this summer has got Chelsea supporters talking and many have approved of the deal if the Blues do opt to bring the Atletico star in for the 2021/22 campaign.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted on social media to the transfer speculation.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
269
Followers
2K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea enter race for Saul Niguez

Chelsea are keeping an eye on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Saul first came to Atletico Madrid in 2008 during his youth days, earning a call up to the B team two years later. He made his debut for the first team in March 2012.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Saul Niguez reveals motivation for joining Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez insists the motivation to play his best position convinced him to join Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid.While the Spain international also admits that the Blues’ back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga helped persuade him to move to London.The European champions will pay £3.5m for a season-long loan, while there is also an option to make the move permanent for around £30m. And Saul has now revealed he is eager to be handed the chance to play his best position under Thomas Tuchel after a couple of seasons out of position under Diego Simeone. “I spoke with (Diego) Simeone,” Saul...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea consider Saul Niguez loan approach ahead of transfer deadline

Chelsea are considering a late loan approach for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez in the final week of the summer transfer window. The Blues have signed Romelu Lukaku and back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli so far this summer and remain hopeful of landing Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. But an approach for Saul at this late stage of the summer could be the ultimate in opportunistic recruitment.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Report: Chelsea looking at bringing in Saul Niguez on loan

Chelsea are planning on bringing in 26-year-old midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid in the final few days of the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph. Thomas Tuchel's side have been on the lookout for another defensive midfielder all throughout the summer, with targets such as Declan...
Premier LeagueKEYT

Chelsea signs midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has further bolstered its strong squad ahead of its Champions League title defense by signing Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent after the season. Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel’s squad. The 26-year-old Saul had played for Atlético since 2012, helping the team win the Spanish league last season. He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Transfer News: Chelsea Signs Saul Niguez To Loan Deal With Option To Buy

Highly sought-after midfielder Saul Niguez is officially making his way to the English Premier League with Chelsea. Transfer wizard Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Spaniard will be joining Chelsea this season on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid. Chelsea reportedly paid the Spanish club €5 million ($5.9 million) to secure...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Transfer deadline day: Chelsea seal Saul Niguez loan as Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo return

Transfer deadline day saw Manchester Unitedofficially announce the return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, while a number of other moves involving Premier League clubs were confirmed.Portugal captain Ronaldo passed a medical to ensure the completion of his transfer to Old Trafford, which sees the 36-year-old join United on a two-year deal with the option to extend for another year. “Sir Alex [Ferguson], this one is for you,” the five-time Ballon D’Or winner wrote at the end of an emotional message to United fans.Ronaldo, who left United for Real Madrid in 2009, will not be able to share his wisdom with...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea boost Premier League chances with the arrival of Saul Niguez

Chelsea concluded their summer transfers with the arrival of Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid. Niguez follows Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, strengthening Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premier League. The club have an option to buy the 26-year-old at the end of his loan deal. Niguez gave his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy