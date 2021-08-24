Colleges With Great Business Programs in the Northeast

Atlanta, Boston, and Philadelphia are three examples of fun college towns with great schools and big opportunities for students. Learn more about them here!. There are about a million things on our minds as seniors in high school, and with all the pressure of graduating and getting into college, we barely have time to slow down and think about what we really want to do after we graduate. Our first big choice that we have to make (other than voting) is, “Are we going to college?” And if so, where? If you’re unsure where you want to go, this spotlight on three great college towns can help get your search started. These cities feature tons of colleges to choose from, big student populations, and excitement around every corner.