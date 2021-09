The Philadelphia Union took on D.C. United at Audi Field last Saturday night. The result was not what the Union or the fans wanted at the end of the night and the players were definitely upset with their performance. Andre Blake did not have a prayer at the end of the game, which is a tradition we see from him and a few other teammates and staff. Instead, he walked off the field and went straight to the locker room. During the second half we did get to see Quinn Sullivan, Paxten Aaronson and back from injury, Anthony Fontana. The Union are still 5th in the Eastern Division after the loss on Saturday night.