Clinton County, PA

Cheerleaders try out for UCA All-American

Lockhaven Express
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheerleaders who attend Central Mountain High School recently attended cheer camp at Pine Forest Cheer camp. During this time, girls were able to try out for what is called UCA All-American. Becoming UCA All-American means cheerleaders demonstrated the appropriate skills of cheerleading with enthusiasm, sharp motions, dance, cheer, facial expression, and jumps. Participants are judged on a short dance routine, a cheer routine, and best jump. These four girls were selected amongst girls from various teams across Pennsylvania and four other states at camp. From left are sophomore Keilie Shirk, juniors Leeah Eisenhower and Cassidi Greendoner and senior Bethany Brungard. These girls will be given the opportunity to participate in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, The Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World Resort or the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, if they choose to attend one of these special events.

