Americans eager to be part of Afghan rescue mission; Officials 'deluged' with help offers

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John Kirby talks with Rachel Maddow about the outpouring of support from Americans for Afghan refugees arriving in the United States, citing the community around Ft. Bliss as an example. Aug. 24, 2021.

Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Claims He’s On Freelance Rescue Mission to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has apparently made contact with the outside world after he went quiet following two failed attempts to enter Afghanistan. The rogue congressman first requested permission from the Department of Defense to visit Kabul last week. Then, according to the Washington Post, he tried again Monday and threatened U.S. Embassy officials when they turned him down. The Post reported that Mullin planned to charter a helicopter and visit Afghanistan from neighboring Tajikistan to rescue five Americans who were left behind.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Special ops veterans conduct secret mission to rescue Afghan allies

A group of special ops veterans, including retired Green Berets and SEAL Team commanders, secretly rescued hundreds of allies from Afghanistan out of fear those who assisted the United States throughout the 20-year mission in Afghanistan would otherwise be left behind and likely killed, the group told ABC News. The...
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
MilitaryWashington Post

A dark day reminds us: Thousands of Americans are risking everything for this rescue mission

These are dark hours — for the United States, for the families of its service members who have been slaughtered by terrorists in Kabul and, indeed, for the Afghan people, especially those who are mourning their dead and those still seeking haven abroad. The shadow cast by Thursday’s attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is deep. But it cannot obscure the brilliance and sacrifice of U.S. military and diplomatic personnel, and those of allied nations, who have moved more than 100,000 people out of harm’s way under the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Their achievement shines through. President Biden said Thursday that the rescue mission by U.S. forces will continue, as it should.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Volunteers in Chicago offering to help Afghan refugees

CHICAGO - A refugee resettlement agency in Chicago says at least two people from Afghanistan have arrived and it's staffing up for more. President Joe Biden's national security advisor on Monday declined to say how many are expected, but spoke of those volunteering to help. "We are deeply moved by...
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Vietnamese American refugees offer support to Afghans amid U.S. withdrawal

The images of Afghans fleeing the Taliban are drawing parallels to the fall of Saigon in 1975, and stirring up personal memories for Vietnamese refugees. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen’s family fled Vietnam and began a new life in Oregon before her second birthday. She spotlights how Vietnamese Americans are offering their support to Afghans and calling on the U.S. and its allies to accept refugees.Aug. 23, 2021.
ImmigrationKATU.com

Local Vietnamese Americans host, sponsor Afghan refugee families

An urgent push is underway to help resettle Afghan refugees. Right now families are needed to help host and sponsor them once they arrive in the U.S.. Washington State was one of the first to resettle Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in 1975. Now Vietnamese Americans here are offering to help.
ImmigrationPosted by
WOKV

How people in the US can help arriving Afghans

NEW YORK — As Americans across the country watch the situation in Afghanistan grow more chaotic, many are likely wondering how to help the thousands of Afghan nationals who have fled their country. Many of those fled with only a small suitcase or even just the clothing on their backs,...
U.S. Politicserienewsnow.com

Inside the scramble to help Americans and Afghans escape Afghanistan

On Capitol Hill, congressional offices have transformed their constituent services into a desperate attempt to get vulnerable Afghans and US citizens into the Kabul airport. Nongovernmental groups and newly formed ad hoc volunteer organizations have worked around the clock to identify Afghans and get their names into the hands of the State Department, while trying to find charter planes that can go into Kabul.
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Inside the mission to rescue 169 Americans from a hotel outside the Kabul airport

Gunfire, beatings and tear gas: desperate Afghans face harrowing scenes at Kabul airport. A group of 169 Americans were airlifted from a hotel outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed to reporters Friday, one of a very limited number of actions that U.S. troops have undertaken outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport walls since a contingent of 6,000 began deploying last week.

