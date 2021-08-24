Americans eager to be part of Afghan rescue mission; Officials 'deluged' with help offers

These are dark hours — for the United States, for the families of its service members who have been slaughtered by terrorists in Kabul and, indeed, for the Afghan people, especially those who are mourning their dead and those still seeking haven abroad. The shadow cast by Thursday’s attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport is deep. But it cannot obscure the brilliance and sacrifice of U.S. military and diplomatic personnel, and those of allied nations, who have moved more than 100,000 people out of harm’s way under the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Their achievement shines through. President Biden said Thursday that the rescue mission by U.S. forces will continue, as it should.