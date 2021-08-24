Hints from Heloise: Using paper towels

If you take a look around your house, you will notice that there are so many things that you don’t need or haven’t used in ages. There may also be things that are broken or useless like a broken fridge that is collecting dust in your basement or clothes that don’t fit you anymore. Having so much clutter in your home can raise your stress level which is why it is recommended that you declutter your home every year or so. You probably feel overwhelmed by all this stuff and don’t know where to start, and throwing them in the trash isn’t a good option as it won’t be eco-friendly. That being said, there are simple ways to help you get rid of trash and junk from your home. Keep reading to find out more.