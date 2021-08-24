Cancel
Whittingham and the Utes Set Sights on Weber State and 2021 Season

By Michelle Bodkin
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fall camp over the Utes firmly have their sites set on the 2021 season. The team has already broke out into scout teams as of week ago in prep for Weber State according to head coach Kyle Whittingham. Excitement around the program is at an all time high with most of the energy being directed to who will be Utah’s starting quarterback between Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer and sophomore team captain Cam Rising. Earlier in the day news broke from various media outlets including UteZone that Charlie Brewer has been given the nod, however, Whittingham wasn’t ready to confirm or deny the reports, coyly reminding everyone the depth chart will be released Thursday.

