Déjà vu as Isotopes Again Fall When One Strike From Victory

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAviators 7 (50-45), Isotopes 6 (42-52) – Las Vegas Ballpark | Summerlin, NV. AT THE DISH: Leadoff hitter Ryan Vilade highlighted the charge by going 4-for-5 with an RBI, the third four-hit game of his professional career … Brian Serven doubled and also connected on his 11th home run of the season … Wynton Bernard and Alan Trejo each picked up an RBI double … Joshua Fuentes and Greg Bird delivered a sacrifice fly apiece.

