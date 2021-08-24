UTEP names Sarah Tuohy Assistant AD for the Annual Fund
UTEP Associate Athletic Director Charley Thrash announced on Monday that Sarah Tuohy has been named Assistant Athletic Director for the Annual Fund. “We are very excited to welcome Sarah to the Miner Athletic Club team! She brings great experience and knowledge in the athletic development field,” Thrash said. “Our donors will enjoy getting to know her as she continues to enhance, plan, and implement new and engaging ideas to our annual fund.”elpasoheraldpost.com
