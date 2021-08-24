Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UTEP names Sarah Tuohy Assistant AD for the Annual Fund

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTEP Associate Athletic Director Charley Thrash announced on Monday that Sarah Tuohy has been named Assistant Athletic Director for the Annual Fund. “We are very excited to welcome Sarah to the Miner Athletic Club team! She brings great experience and knowledge in the athletic development field,” Thrash said. “Our donors will enjoy getting to know her as she continues to enhance, plan, and implement new and engaging ideas to our annual fund.”

elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Unc#Basketball#Athletic Club#Athletic Advancement#Athletic Events#The Miner Athletic Club#Creating Champions#Bc#Spirit#Smu#The Rams Club#Unc#The Annual Fund Team#The Major Gift Team#Utep Athletics#Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
Troy, ALchatsports.com

First Troy Cheer Youth Clinic Set for Football Opener

TROY, Ala. – The first of two Troy Youth Cheer Clinics will take place prior to the Trojans' football season opener against Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is open to children ages 5-12, and the cost is just $30 for the individual clinic or $50 for both clinics. The second clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of Troy's annual Homecoming celebration.
Hoboken, NJstevensducks.com

Gnassi Named Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach

HOBOKEN, N.J. (August 19, 2021) – Stevens Institute of Technology head women's soccer coach Jeff Parker has announced the hiring of former Division I goalkeeper Jacqui Gnassi as an assistant coach Thursday. "We are looking forward to welcoming Jacqui into our program and getting the chance to work with her,"...
Youngstown, OHysu.edu

YSU names deputy AD for Performance Excellence

Former National Athletic Trainers Association President Tory Lindley has been named deputy athletics director for Performance Excellence at Youngstown State University. Lindley has nearly 30 years of athletic administration, healthcare administration, athletic training, staff management and empowerment experience. In his newly-created role, he will oversee the sports medicine, strength and conditioning, academic services areas while enhancing the performance nutrition and mental health services of all Penguins student-athletes. Lindley will also have sports oversight responsibilities.
Clinton, NYRomesentinel.com

Pierson named assoc. AD at Hamilton College

CLINTON — The Hamilton College Athletic Department has announced Deidre Pierson as associate athletic director and senior woman administrator. Pierson most recently coached in the Liberty League for four years, and has more than 20 years of experience working in the legal, compliance and financial services fields. Pierson, who had...
Midland, TXcbs7.com

MISD announces 2021 Hall of Legends inductees

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced the Hall of Legends Class of 2021 on Monday morning. This year’s class is one of the strongest ever, featuring five prominent athletes who excelled during their time at Midland ISD and beyond. The inductees this year are Cedric Benson, Tevis Herd, Natalie...
College SportsPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Jim Senter Gets New Contract, But Where Does UTEP AD Rank?

Six days ago, a website devoted to college athletic directors dropped a tweet that mentioned UTEP's Jim Senter. Specifically, it said that he received a 30% raise as part of his newly extended contract. Upon closer examination of his new five-year deal, he actually received just slightly more than $50,000 per year, about a 17% raise from his original three-year contract which was to expire at the end of this month. Where does Senter rank among the rest of his peers in Conference USA? The results could surprise you.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Eaton Named Swimming Assistant Head Coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze announced the promotion of Emily Eaton to assistant head coach on Thursday. "I am excited to promote Emily to an assistant head coach here at Indiana University," said Looze. "In a very short period of time, she has proven to be a fantastic coach, recruiter, and leader. We look forward to many more years with Coach Eaton here at IU."
Laguna Beach, CAswimswam.com

Sarah Kreiser Returns to UCSB Women’s Water Polo as Assistant Coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The UC Santa Barbara women’s water polo team has named Sarah Kreiser as an assistant on the coaching staff, head coach Serela Kay announced. Kreiser joins the Gaucho coaching staff after most recently spending the 2020-21 season in multiple coaching roles at Laguna Beach High School, SET Water Polo Club, and Laguna Beach Water Polo Club.
Sportselpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Volleyball defeats UC Irvine 3-2 for season opening win

POCATELLO, Idaho – UTEP’s Paulina Perez Rosas (15), newcomer Yasso Amin (15), C-USA Preseason honoree Serena Patterson (11) and Alianza Darley (11) all reached double figures in kills to help power the Miners (1-0) to a 3-2 victory (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 15-10) against UC Irvine (1-1) in its season opener as part of the Bengal Invitational at Idaho State on Friday.
Saint Bonaventure, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

St. Bonaventure names Manhertz new AD

Joe Manhertz, associate director of athletics at Duke University, has been appointed the new director of athletics at St. Bonaventure University, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president, announced Thursday. "We are all very excited to have Joe Manhertz join our leadership team as director of athletics," Zimmer said in a press...
Nevada Stateelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP doubled up by Nevada 2-1

DAVIS, California – UTEP’s (0-3) Vic Bohdan tallied her first goal of the season (11’) but Nevada (1-1) received second-half scores from Gabby Brown (64‘) and Trinity Sandridge (76‘) to slip past the Miners, 2-1, in a neutral-site match Thursday evening. The contest was originally slated to be played in...
Idaho Stateelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP mashes Idaho State 3-0, Takes first tournament title in 10 years

POCATELLO, Idaho – The UTEP volleyball team knocked off host Idaho State, 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-19) to win the 2021 Bengal Invitational Saturday evening and secure its first tournament crown in 10 years. With their third victory in two days the Miners move to 3-0 on the season, marking their...
North Canton, OHwalsh.edu

Holly Grober Named Assistant Athletic Director - Operations

Walsh alumna Holly Grober returned to the Cavaliers in August 2021 as the Assistant Athletic Director - Operations. Grober spent the last year and a half with the Great Midwest Athletic Conference as the Operations & Media Coordinator in Indianapolis. "I gained a solid foundation at Walsh as a student-athlete...
Natchitoches, LAbizmagsb.com

NSU College of Business hosts memorial for esteemed faculty

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s College of Business and Technology hosted a remembrance ceremony Aug. 13 for four members of the faculty who passed away in the past year. Fred Clark, William “Phil” Habig, Dr. Ted Jones and Dr. John G. Williams were honored through personal tributes and the dedication of four trees outside Russell Hall.
Davis, CAelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP’s rally falls short, UC Davis wins 3-2

DAVIS, California – After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, the UTEP soccer team (0-4) battled back to pull even only to have homestanding UC Davis (2-2) regain the lead late in the match in a narrow 3-2 road setback Sunday afternoon. The Aggies jumped out to a 2-0...
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Men’s Basketball Staff welcomes El Paso Native Kevin Kaerwer

UTEP Head Coach Joe Golding announced the addition of Kevin Kaerwer on Wednesday. Kaerwer will serve as the Director of Player Development. Last season, he was an assistant coach at New Mexico Junior College. Kaerwer returns to the Sun City after graduating from Chapin High School in 2010. “I’m definitely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy