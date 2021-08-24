UTEP names Sarah Tuohy Assistant AD for the Annual Fund

Six days ago, a website devoted to college athletic directors dropped a tweet that mentioned UTEP's Jim Senter. Specifically, it said that he received a 30% raise as part of his newly extended contract. Upon closer examination of his new five-year deal, he actually received just slightly more than $50,000 per year, about a 17% raise from his original three-year contract which was to expire at the end of this month. Where does Senter rank among the rest of his peers in Conference USA? The results could surprise you.