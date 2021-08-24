Larry Jay Garrett, 75, of Laurelville passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1946 in Hocking County to Ernest and Ruth (Burgoon) Garrett. He was retired from E.I. Dupont after 37 years. He was an Army Veteran. Larry Jay worked for Laurelville Fire Department for 45 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded by siblings Edith Jones, Pauline Mullins, Arlene Thompson and Berle “Bill” Garrett. Jay is survived by daughter April (Keith) Brokaw, grandchildren Lindsay (Heather) Brokaw, Levi (Brianna) Brokaw, brothers Roy, Clyde (Kathy), Claude (Betty), Robert “Bobby” (Karen), Roger Dean (RuthAnn) and Ernest “Junior” (Vickie) Garrett and by sisters Ruby Spackey and twin sister Letha Kay Garrett. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Sheree Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thank you to Sandy Daubenmire for her help and Heartland Hospice for their services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Laurelville Fire Department, PO Box 393, Laurelville, OH 43135 or Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.