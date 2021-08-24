Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurelville, OH

Larry Jay Garrett

By Jay Salley, Assistant Editor
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Jay Garrett, 75, of Laurelville passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on July 4, 1946 in Hocking County to Ernest and Ruth (Burgoon) Garrett. He was retired from E.I. Dupont after 37 years. He was an Army Veteran. Larry Jay worked for Laurelville Fire Department for 45 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded by siblings Edith Jones, Pauline Mullins, Arlene Thompson and Berle “Bill” Garrett. Jay is survived by daughter April (Keith) Brokaw, grandchildren Lindsay (Heather) Brokaw, Levi (Brianna) Brokaw, brothers Roy, Clyde (Kathy), Claude (Betty), Robert “Bobby” (Karen), Roger Dean (RuthAnn) and Ernest “Junior” (Vickie) Garrett and by sisters Ruby Spackey and twin sister Letha Kay Garrett. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Sheree Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thank you to Sandy Daubenmire for her help and Heartland Hospice for their services. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Laurelville Fire Department, PO Box 393, Laurelville, OH 43135 or Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burgoon, OH
City
Clyde, OH
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Laurelville, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E I Dupont#Army Veteran#The Wellman Funeral Home#Po Box 393#Heartland Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into a mishap that occurred during July’s flight with founder Richard Branson. The ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy