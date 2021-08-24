Wendell Sego
Wendell Sego, 80, of Brownsville passed away at 9:40 PM Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a retired International Harvester employee, a retired Edmonson County Court bailiff, a member of Sunset Lodge #915 F&AM and a member of Silent Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was raised by his late uncle and aunt, Roy and Lucy Belle Doyle. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Lynn Sparks; a sister, Beulah Mae Cummings; and a half sister, Norma Oliver.www.wcluradio.com
