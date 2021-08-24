Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, KY

Wendell Sego

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendell Sego, 80, of Brownsville passed away at 9:40 PM Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a retired International Harvester employee, a retired Edmonson County Court bailiff, a member of Sunset Lodge #915 F&AM and a member of Silent Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was raised by his late uncle and aunt, Roy and Lucy Belle Doyle. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Lynn Sparks; a sister, Beulah Mae Cummings; and a half sister, Norma Oliver.

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Edmonson County, KY
Obituaries
County
Edmonson County, KY
City
Orlando, KY
City
Brownsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Bowling Green, KY
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#International Harvester#Edmonson County Court#Sunset Lodge#Gravil Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy