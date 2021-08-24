Plasma is for Covid Battle
SHOALS – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nonprofit blood bank serving local hospitals, today announced that it has reinstated COVID-19 antibody testing for all eligible blood donors. This testing will help LifeSouth identify donors who may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those fighting the virus. Convalescent plasma is needed by local hospitals as the virus again surges. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are asked to help save lives by donating convalescent plasma.www.courierjournal.net
Comments / 0