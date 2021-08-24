Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Plasma is for Covid Battle

courierjournal.net
 9 days ago

SHOALS – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nonprofit blood bank serving local hospitals, today announced that it has reinstated COVID-19 antibody testing for all eligible blood donors. This testing will help LifeSouth identify donors who may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those fighting the virus. Convalescent plasma is needed by local hospitals as the virus again surges. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are asked to help save lives by donating convalescent plasma.

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Blood Plasma#Shoals#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Medical Services#The Shoals Donor Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into a mishap that occurred during July’s flight with founder Richard Branson. The ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy