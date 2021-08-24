Ramona Bishop Martin, 91, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Barren County Health & Rehab Center. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Louie Mansfield and Jennie Bishop Mansfield Ross. Ramona was a homemaker; a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church; and a member of Fidelis Sunday School Class. She loved to travel and was always ready on a minute’s notice. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Clyde F. Martin; one daughter, Glenda C. Martin of Frankfort; one sister-in-law, Shelby Esters of Cave City; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lynn Martin; and one sister, Greta Cary. Mrs. Martin requested cremation. A memorial graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Ramona’s Life will be held at a later date when the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.