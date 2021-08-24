Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, KY

Ramona Bishop Martin

By Henry Royse
wcluradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRamona Bishop Martin, 91, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Barren County Health & Rehab Center. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Louie Mansfield and Jennie Bishop Mansfield Ross. Ramona was a homemaker; a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church; and a member of Fidelis Sunday School Class. She loved to travel and was always ready on a minute’s notice. Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Clyde F. Martin; one daughter, Glenda C. Martin of Frankfort; one sister-in-law, Shelby Esters of Cave City; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lynn Martin; and one sister, Greta Cary. Mrs. Martin requested cremation. A memorial graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Ramona’s Life will be held at a later date when the pandemic subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glasgow, KY
Obituaries
City
Glasgow, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Cave City, KY
County
Barren County, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby Esters Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy