I AM HERE TO TELL YOU ONE OF THOSE STORIES THAT, WHEN EXPERIENCED FROM THE INSIDE, SEEM LIKE SOMETHING OUT OF A MOVIE. Somewhat by chance and because I was working in the right place at the right time, I was one of the journalists who exclusively leaked the contents of one of the most important reports in recent years. This is the report by Working Group 2 of the UN organization – the IPCC – which is in charge of designing proposals to mitigate the effects of climate chaos. Both those already caused and those yet to come. The conclusions drawn from what has happened so far and from the report itself are not easy to digest. And precisely because of this, much less is being done than what is essential.