Bamboo Diet: The Giant Panda’s Mystery Revealed

By University of Turku
scitechdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe evolution of the temporomandibular joint and premolar teeth enabled adaptation to bamboo diet. Although the giant panda is in practice a herbivore, its masticatory system functions differently from the other herbivores. Through the processes of natural selection, the giant panda’s dietary preference has strongly impacted the evolution of its teeth and jaws. Researchers from the Institute of Dentistry at the University of Turku and the Biodiversity unit of the University of Turku together with researchers from the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda (CCRCGP) have been the first in the world to solve the mystery of how the giant panda’s special stomatognathic system functions.

scitechdaily.com

