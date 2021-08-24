Red States to Secede

While Washington's Mass Delusion tour continues, it's amazing to watch. Just hours ago, in the latest installment, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a press conference at the Pentagon and they told us what they've been telling us all week from the White House and the State Department and everybody in charge. They're telling us that our departure from Afghanistan, the one that looks like a disaster to you, has, in fact, and this is directly from Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense been a resounding success.