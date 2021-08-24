Cancel
Presidential Election

Red States to Secede

While audits are showing Trump won, the evil communist progressives and Biden the Usurper are destroying America at record speed. Since January, the Marxist Dems have blessed America with open borders, staggering debt, hyper-inflation, murderous complicity with Chicom bio-warfare, plots to steal future elections, the jailing of patriots for peacefully protesting election theft, and the deliberate, politically motivated dumping of virus-infected illegals into red states.

Presidential Electionerienewsnow.com

Rep. Cawthorn talks of 'bloodshed' over future elections as he pushes voting lies

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Sunday suggested there could be "bloodshed" over future elections as he pushed false claims about election security and voter fraud. Speaking at a North Carolina county GOP event, Cawthorn repeated the lie about US election systems being "rigged" and "stolen," something he said would "lead to one place, and that's bloodshed" if it continued.
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Only red-state voters are forced to fend for themselves

Regarding the letter “Democrats are teaching us we must fend for ourselves” (Aug. 28): The letter writer is wrong to say that major cities are “defunding the police.” However, Denver, Houston and Madison, Wisconsin, are among some cities that are using mental health resources to augment and assist in dealing with issues. These actions can actually increase the security of communities.
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
West Lafayette, INinformnny.com

Bernie Sanders sells big government’s virtues in red states

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has long argued — but not proved — that his big government populism can win over voters in the largely white, rural communities that flocked to Republican Donald Trump in recent elections. Now, as the chief Senate shepherd of a $3.5 trillion budget...
Pharmaceuticalsncadvertiser.com

Commentary: John A. Tures and Chase Davis - Vaccinations not necessarily Red State, Blue State issue

Is there political bias in vaccination rates? Our study goes one step beyond any other analysis. We found that Red States led in vaccination rates and Blue States were behind while Trump was president. But now that Biden is president, those states that supported Democrats in the election went from laggers to leaders in vaccination rates, while those preferring Trump are among those dragging their heels.
Janesville, WIWISN

Paul Ryan says former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Former House Speaker Paul Ryan told WISN 12 News on Monday there should be no question that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. "President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election," Ryan said to WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott during a rare interview.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Democrats only care about maintaining power, Afghanistan proves it

While Washington's Mass Delusion tour continues, it's amazing to watch. Just hours ago, in the latest installment, the secretary of defense and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff held a press conference at the Pentagon and they told us what they've been telling us all week from the White House and the State Department and everybody in charge. They're telling us that our departure from Afghanistan, the one that looks like a disaster to you, has, in fact, and this is directly from Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense been a resounding success.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Party organizing to take on Trump Republicans

After being defeated by Republican voters in 2016 in Michigan and in local races in 2020 in rural counties, the state’s Democratic Party created a rural caucus to push party candidates. The vice-chair of that caucus, Mark Ludwig, spoke to more than three dozen Branch County Democrats at a picnic...
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
U.S. PoliticsIndiana Gazette

Ron DeSantis, how many COVID deaths are enough?

Republican politics have become oppositional politics: Deny the science, demean the media, own the libs. Conservatives are less defined by what they are for than by what they are against. Donald Trump put this concept on steroids because it was beneficial to him as a strategy. He framed himself as...
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Republican

Lies, lies, lies

Mary McCarthy once said of fellow author Lillian Hellman, “Every word she writes is a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the.'”. The Democratic Party gives Hellman a run for her money. Politicians are not a terribly honest bunch generally, but Democrats — at least those on the national stage — have...
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

The Texas Abortion Ban Is A Dangerous Blueprint For Other Red State Lawmakers

Texas’ six-week abortion ban is one of the most — if not the most — draconian and unprecedented anti-abortion bills to ever become law. It seemed almost unfathomable that it could be enacted, and yet at midnight Wednesday, Senate Bill 8 went into effect as Texas abortion providers, patients and advocates watched in horror.

