Red States to Secede
While audits are showing Trump won, the evil communist progressives and Biden the Usurper are destroying America at record speed. Since January, the Marxist Dems have blessed America with open borders, staggering debt, hyper-inflation, murderous complicity with Chicom bio-warfare, plots to steal future elections, the jailing of patriots for peacefully protesting election theft, and the deliberate, politically motivated dumping of virus-infected illegals into red states.www.courierjournal.net
Comments / 0