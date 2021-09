Brent and Matt are joined by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi to talk about Alek Manoah’s start and what is needed from Jose Berrios as he takes the mound tonight (24:50). The Athletic’s Nate Tice discusses the hype surrounding Trevor Lawrence, and how the Saints offense might change with a new QB (49:42). Jon Tayler of FanGraphs gives his take on the Angels inability to put together a playoff caliber team and the Yankees chances of catching the Rays for top spot in the AL East (01:10:23). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.