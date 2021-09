CADILLAC — The first day of school is an exciting time, but for eighth-graders at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, it was a new experience. After dealing with construction during the last school year, the students got to see the new wing that was part of the second phase of construction related to a bond the Cadillac Area Public Schools community passed a few years ago. That means the eighth-graders at the middle school were able to inhabit the new wing, which included a new gym, classrooms and a second floor.