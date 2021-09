I’m starting out this fall with a new position at the News and publishing under a new name. If you’re reading this, you’ve most likely read my writing before as I was a reporter in the 2019-20 school year, the associate news editor for the 2020-21 school year and editor-in-chief for summer 2021. I wrote under the name “Elizabeth Taylor,” which you can still see in any of our print editions from the last two years.