Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Decent against Seattle

Brown is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The lefty-hitting Brown's absence from the lineup for Monday's series opener was expected with southpaw Marco Gonzales was on the bump for Seattle, but Brown's placement on the bench Tuesday comes as more of a surprise with right-hander Chris Flexen on the hill for the Mariners. Though Brown's playing-time outlook improved after Ramon Laureano was handed an 80-game suspension earlier this month, the 29-year-old still looks like he'll have to battle Tony Kemp for a strong-side platoon role in right field. The righty-hitting Chad Pinder should pick up most of the starts at the position versus left-handed pitching.