Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Decent against Seattle

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Blackburn didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Blackburn limited Seattle to just three baserunners through the first five innings but was dealt a big blow in the form of a Mitch Haniger two-run bomb in the sixth and departed with the score even at 2-2. The 27-year-old lines up to face the Yankees on Sunday and should remain in the rotation barring poor performance.

www.cbssports.com

