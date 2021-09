No, we don't set it up to make certain that Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque disagree. Their disagreements happen quite naturally, and now we can show evidence. The schedule for Friday's soft opening of the high school football season includes only five games in all of Minnesota. We didn't have many options when we asked Jim and David to predict the winner of three of them, in keeping with a tradition that has had the two of them making predictions on high school football games for the Star Tribune since 2010.