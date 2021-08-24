12 Bands Who Are Considered Pioneers of Grunge

With 40 years of headbanging history to choose from, we could fill a top 50 with unfairly overlooked and clandestinely brilliant power metal bands. Weirdly, even though the UK gave the world Queen, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and most of the genre’s foundational cornerstones, it took a long time for the British to truly embrace power metal; DragonForce didn’t debut until 2003, and since Manowar’s 1984 Spectacle of Might Tour our islands haven’t been blessed with very thorough power metal live schedules. So there are tons of killer bands you may have missed, bands who make you want to wave a magic sword just as wildly as Helloween, Sabaton or HammerFall. Here’s 10.