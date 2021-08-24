Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

12 Bands Who Are Considered Pioneers of Grunge

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just like any subgenre, it's impossible to name one band as the true originators of grunge. But it had to start somewhere. And no, it wasn't with Nirvana — though they had an obvious impact on where the scene went. To put it simply, grunge was basically a blend of...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grunge#Soundgarden#Nirvana Alice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
Rock MusicKerrang

Metallica: The untold story of the album that changed everything

For Metallica, the release of their self-titled fifth album on August 12, 1991 would change everything. Prior to that they were a leviathan thrashing in a relatively small pond; barely contained but still largely defined by the subgenre they’d helped to create. The foursome were the undisputed biggest beast of the Big Four of thrash, but they harboured ambitions to ascend to something altogether grander in scope and scale.
MLBRolling Stone

Pearl Jam’s ‘Ten’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

One of the most successful rock bands of the past quarter-century, Pearl Jam have released 10 studio LPs and numerous live records and official bootlegs over the course of their career, selling an estimated 60 million albums worldwide. But if they’d released only one record – their 1991 debut, Ten – their place in rock history would still be secure. Ten unleashed the modern-rock classics “Alive,” “Jeremy” and “Even Flow,” established the previously unknown Eddie Vedder as a superstar frontman and went on to sell more than 13 million copies in the U.S. alone.
Music1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The Doobie Brothers are postponing a handful of tour dates as Michael McDonald recovers from illness. McDonald missed the band’s Tuesday night show at the Minnesota State Fair because he was “not feeling well”. On Wednesday, the band announced that its next four shows would be put on hold because “a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19”. The Doobies are hoping to resume their 50th Anniversary Tour on Sept. 9th in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

10 Most Dated Rock + Metal Videos

The music industry was given one hell of shake up with the arrival of MTV in 1981. Once everyone found out the biggest radio station in the world was the TV, the birth of the music video changed the game for the more photogenic rock stars out there. That’s not to say that all of them have aged particularly well.
Musicloudersound.com

Nirvana's Nevermind, and the rock'n'roll revolution that came from nowhere

Back in 2002, not long after the 10th anniversary of the release of Nevermind, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, the surviving members of Nirvana, were interviewed by Rolling Stone. As they spoke, the era of Guns N’ Roses, Sunset Strip and style-over-content had become a faded holiday snapshot; now the...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 power metal bands that time forgot

With 40 years of headbanging history to choose from, we could fill a top 50 with unfairly overlooked and clandestinely brilliant power metal bands. Weirdly, even though the UK gave the world Queen, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and most of the genre’s foundational cornerstones, it took a long time for the British to truly embrace power metal; DragonForce didn’t debut until 2003, and since Manowar’s 1984 Spectacle of Might Tour our islands haven’t been blessed with very thorough power metal live schedules. So there are tons of killer bands you may have missed, bands who make you want to wave a magic sword just as wildly as Helloween, Sabaton or HammerFall. Here’s 10.
MusicL.A. Weekly

The Sweetest Sounds: Dirty Honey are Putting the Roll Back in Rock

The Sweetest Sounds: Dirty Honey feels like a vital rock & roll band right now. We don’t mean that in a hackneyed, journalistic “you gotta hear this” sort of way, but rather in the sense that rock music genuinely needs the fresh, sweet sounds of Dirty Honey. They’re far from...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

The 10 worst albums by 10 brilliant 80s bands

You couldn’t move in the 1980s for brilliant albums. Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, Slayer’s Reign In Blood, Iron Maiden’s Number Of The Beast, Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction – it seemed like a freshly-minted masterpiece arrived every other week. But not everyone was quite so on top of their...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

How Metallica went from reinventing heavy metal to reinventing themselves

‘Kill Bon Jovi’. That was the blunt message that Metallica frontman James Hetfield scrawled on his white Jackson guitar in 1987. Hetfield had good reason to be pissed off. That year, during Metallica’s performance at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park, they were momentarily upstaged when a helicopter carrying Bon Jovi, the headline act, flew in over the audience. But for Hetfield, this wasn’t just about that one cheap stunt. The animosity went deeper than that.
Rock MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

30 Awesome Left-Handed Guitarists in Rock + Metal

About 10 percent of people are left-handed, but against all odds, the two greatest guitarists of all time were lefties! Beyond Hendrix and Iommi, plenty of left-handed legends have shaped the worlds of rock and metal, so we're paying tribute to 30 of them with this list. Jimi Hendrix was...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

24 Bands Who Released Two Amazing Albums in a Single Year

You've gotta respect the work rate of these bands who released multiple amazing albums in a single year. Rock bands couldn't be stopped in the '60s and '70s. Acts such as Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple were releasing classics while making it look easy, like in 1969 when Zeppelin released their first two albums in January and October, respectively. The next year, Black Sabbath introduced the world to metal with their self-titled debut in February followed by the essentially perfect Paranoid in September.
wiltonbulletin.com

A Very Old Rock Band Has the Most Popular Band T-Shirt

There are a lot of unwritten rules about concert tees — don’t wear the shirt of a band to that band’s show, don’t buy a shirt from a band you don’t listen to, etc. Thankfully, we now have some facts and figures to back up these “rules,” with a few surprise concessions, as was discovered by the merch site Rush Order Tees, which recently surveyed 1,017 owners of band tees to see what genres they represent and their purchasing habits (h/t Loudwire).

Comments / 0

Community Policy