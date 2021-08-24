Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 901. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 July 2021 to 25 October 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.