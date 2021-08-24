Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New World NFT Platform Adds Motion Capture Technology to Create Unique NFTs

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc.(CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A)("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's newest acquisition, New World Inc., is creating animated non-fungible tokens ("NFTs) using cutting edge motion capture technology that offers creators and collaborators endless opportunities.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fetty Wap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Capture#Media Relations#Mining Equipment#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Cse#Gblc#Regrf#Company#Nft#New World Inc#Ufc#Ariane#New World#American#Instagram Followers#Graph Blockchain Inc#Decentralized Finance#Babbage Mining Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Visual Artinvesting.com

Fetch.ai launches NFT platform for AI-generated art

Blockchain artificial intelligence lab Fetch.ai has launched a new NFT marketplace for AI-generated art, giving users the ability to create digital collectibles in a collaborative setting through machine learning technology. The new platform, dubbed Colearn Paint, allows groups of creators to automatically generate and collectively own NFTs designed by a...
Video GamesPosted by
The Associated Press

Blockbuster “Trivia Crack” Franchise to Create All-New Game Exclusively on Skillz Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2021-- The most popular mobile trivia game in history, Trivia Crack is coming to Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, the company announced today. As the number-one trivia franchise in the world, Trivia Crack is a global phenomenon available in more than 180 countries, 34 languages, and has more than 150 million active users annually.
BusinessThe Drum

Havas expands blockchain offering with new Havas Sovereign Technologies platform

French holding company Havas has expanded its blockchain services offering, unveiling a new ‘platform‘ called Havas Sovereign Technologies. According to a release, the new service offering will incorporate its existing blockchain practice, while offering clients guidance and support on related ‘digital sovereignty‘ activities such as NFTs and cryptocurrency. What has...
ComputersPosted by
Benzinga

Mark Cuban-Backed AI Platform Raises $16M To Build Intelligent NFTs

What Happened: Alethea AI, the team of innovators behind intelligent NFTs (iNFTs), has closed a $16 million strategic private and restricted token sale. The list of investors includes Mark Cuban, Alameda, Multicoin, Dapper Labs, Gemini Frontier Fund, and BITKRAFT. The AI platform is currently working on a decentralized protocol running...
Video Gamesplayer.one

World of Warcraft: Devs Will Add New Customization Options in Patch 9.1.5

World of Warcraft will soon have additional customization options for Nightborne and Lightforged Draenei in Patch 9.1.5. New cosmetics will also be introduced. Warcraft community manager Bethany “Linxy” Stout posted that the Shadowlands expansion has introduced a whole new array of character customization options for most of the races in the game.
Industryinvesting.com

The9 Mining Firm Enters the NFT Space, To Launch NFT Platform—NFTSTAR

The9 Mining Firm Enters the NFT Space, To Launch NFT Platform—NFTSTAR. The9 enters the NFT market with NFTSTAR. NFTSTAR is a trading and community platform for NFTs. It is now open for pre-registration and is set to fully launch in Q4. The distinguished Internet company The9, announced today that it...
MarketsRebel Yell

3D Motion Capture Market SWOT Analysis including key players Vicon Motion Systems Limited, Qualisys Ab, Motion Analysis Corporation, Xsens Technologies B.V.

JCMR Recently announced Global 3D Motion Capture Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The 3D Motion Capture study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide 3D Motion Capture Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Vicon Motion Systems Limited, Qualisys Ab, Motion Analysis Corporation, Xsens Technologies B.V., Optitrack, Synertial Labs Ltd., Phasespace Inc., Phoenix Technologies Inc., Noraxon Usa Inc., Codamotion.
Softwarethepaypers.com

WISeKey to launch its WISe.ART NFT platform

WISeKey, a global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, has joined forces with Polygon, to offer Trusted NFTs solution with the launch of WISe.ART NFT platform in September 2021. Polygon is a platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, as well as for networking Ethereum-compatible blockchains. Its low transaction fees...
Economycryptopolitan.com

Award Pool, unique NFT platform for brand engagement launch

Award Pool launch in Ontario, Canada. Platform to help brands, influencers engage communities globally. Award Pool, an integrated platform that empowers brands, influencers and content creators to grow, and engage communities worldwide, announced the launch of its platform on Wednesday. Founded in March 2020 and headed up by seasoned entrepreneur...
BusinessTrendHunter.com

Magazine-Owned NFT Platforms

International men's magazine Maxim has partnered with blockchain research and development lab xSigma to launch 'MaximNFT,' its own specialty non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. xSigma, a subsidiary of ZK Internation Group, will operate the new blockchain-based platform while Maxim will promote it across its publishing and social media channels. With the...
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Nautilus Acquires Leader in Motion Technology

Nautilus Inc. announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire VAY, a developer of motion technology and software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition will allow the at-home fitness company to scale its JRNY digital platform and improve its personalized one-on-one workout experiences. Nautilus, which launched...
Computerstokenpost.com

NFT 'UNICUS' platform beta service open

As the blockchain market shows steady growth, related new concept technologies are also being focused. One of the notable among various technologies is NFT (Non Fungible Token). The NFT market, such as art, games, and limited editions, is getting hotter day by day. NFT technology makes it easy to discriminate...
InternetTrendHunter.com

E-Commerce-Backed NFT Platforms

E-commerce giant Alibaba has announced the launch of a new digital marketplace called 'Alibaba Auction.' The online platform will allow artists to sell their work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to online collectors. This block-chain based platform will feature a countless number of NFTs, which will be sold to the highest...
MarketsEntrepreneur

What Are Authenticated NFTs, and Where Is the NFT Industry Going?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Investor and entrepreneur Nick Rose Ntertsas moved to the United States in his 20s and worked as a consultant for Ron Burkle and The Yucaipa Companies. Today, he's the founder and CEO of blockchain company Ethernity Chain, which recently partnered with Lionel Messi to release an authentic NFT collection.
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division Set to Launch Beta Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS"

TPT developed APP provides unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game coming in September. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division will Beta launch its Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS'. 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and will offer a REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function providing a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in games and with audio 'Chat ROOMS'. The Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and links to YouTube videos.
Businessinvesting.com

Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX Offers NFTs For Digital Fashion

Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX Offers NFTs For Digital Fashion. Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX will offer the fashion industry’s first-ever NFTs. The partnership will include an NFT store for DRESSX on Crypto.com/NFT and multiple NFT releases. The collaboration will help both firms work with sustainability at its core. Crypto.com NFT is...
Softwarecreativebloq.com

Discover real-world solutions for virtual production

Michael T. Morrow is a filmmaker, more versed in real-life documentaries than in computer graphics, digital doubles and virtual production. But when the Covid pandemic effectively closed down his operation, he saw it as a chance to "sharpen the saw, expand the storytelling toolkit". He began learning a variety of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy