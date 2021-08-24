New World NFT Platform Adds Motion Capture Technology to Create Unique NFTs
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc.(CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A)("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's newest acquisition, New World Inc., is creating animated non-fungible tokens ("NFTs) using cutting edge motion capture technology that offers creators and collaborators endless opportunities.www.streetinsider.com
