New World NFT Platform Adds Motion Capture Technology to Create Unique NFTs

TPT developed APP provides unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game coming in September. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division will Beta launch its Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS'. 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and will offer a REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function providing a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in games and with audio 'Chat ROOMS'. The Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and links to YouTube videos.