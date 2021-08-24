Cancel
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 24, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,598,473 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 16, 2021 up to and including August 20, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬28.34 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬73.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

