Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

ZAANDAM, The Netherlands — Foresight and adaptability have been two distinguishing characteristics of Ahold Delhaize since its formation in 2016, and those qualities continued to serve the retailer well in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, as it negotiated COVID-induced market changes around the world. During the three months, net revenue reached €18.6 billion, up 3% at constant exchange rates; operating income totaled €817 million; and, on a two-year basis, comparable sales, excluding gas, jumped 19.1% in the U.S. and 12.6% in Europe.