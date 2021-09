The final trailer for Marvel Studios Eternals has just been released and it finally shows us who they’re going to be up against. The monstrous Deviants. The final trailer for Marvel’s Eternals reveals a little more about the god-like heroes appearing in the MCU’s phase four. According to the trailers, These god-like beings arrived on Earth 7,000 years ago to protect humans from their evil counterparts known as the Deviants. They were first known as the Changing People, however, the Eternals dubbed them as Deviants. These monsters were genetically engineered by the Celestials and are also historical enemies of the Eternals, their racial cousins.