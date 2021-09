As we accrue more birthdays, our bodies change, some of the things that we used to do with ease have become more difficult, if not impossible. It is important to keep moving but it is even more important to modify what you are doing to accommodate the changes in your body. Last week we looked at some the moves you should drop. This is the second of a two-part column, this week we will look at the exercises that will work best for you and that you should incorporate into your fitness routine.