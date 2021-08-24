Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Afghanistan's neighbours must keep borders open for refugees: UNHCR

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Aug. 24—Afghanistan's neighbour must accept refugees as the security situation in the country remains precarious and tens of thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the Taliban, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said. "At this stage, our primary concern is that Afghans who are seeking safety can reach it, including across borders and into neighbouring countries if needed. UNHCR is calling on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan," Catherine Stubberfield, UNHCR's regional spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific, said, according to Sputnik.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unhcr#Unhcr#Afghans#Taliban#Islamist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
WorldWashington Post

Taliban moves to consolidate military and political control in Afghanistan

As the Taliban leadership closed in on forming a government Wednesday, its fighters were attacking the last bastion of Afghanistan not under their control, seeking to consolidate their military and political grip on the country. In northern Afghanistan, heavy fighting erupted Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Taliban...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

UNSC led by India adopts resolution on Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorNew York [US], August 31 (ANI): Resolution on Afghanistan has been passed by the United Nations Security Council. This crucial resolution was adopted with the support of 13 members with Russia and China abstaining and no one voting against the resolution. According to informed sources, "The resolution has...
WorldUS News and World Report

U.N. Security Council Urges Taliban to Let People Leave Afghanistan

(Reuters) - A divided U.N. Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan but did not mention the creation of a safe zone in Kabul, as suggested by the French president on Sunday. The resolution, which had...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

US Military Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan

The US military has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. Celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul in the early hours of...
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Pakistan closes border crossing to prevent influx of Afghan refugees

Islamabad — Pakistan on Thursday said it would temporarily close a major border crossing with Afghanistan, amid an influx of refugees fleeing Taliban rule in their country. “We will close the Chaman crossing for a while,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in Islamabad, without specifying how long the border would be shut.
Worldwearebreakingnews.com

Afghanistan, Without International Troops And With The Taliban In Power, What Future Awaits It?

With the evacuation of foreign personnel and their local collaborators over, by Taliban imposition, it now remains to be seen what will happen in Afghanistan, now without international troops and with the Taliban back to power. The most immediate thing is to understand that, as in so many other cases of human tragedies prolonged over the years, the one that affects its almost 40 million inhabitants will soon be submerged in media and political oblivion.
Advocacyq957.com

“Far greater humanitarian crisis” looms in Afghanistan – UNHCR

GENEVA (Reuters) – As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, “a larger crisis is just beginning” in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support. Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that...
AfghanistanLebanon-Express

The Latest: UNHCR: Half a million more may flee Afghanistan

GENEVA — The U.N. refugee agency is gearing up for as many as half a million people or more to flee from Afghanistan in a “worse-case scenario” in the coming months. UNHCR says the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last week “remains uncertain and may evolve rapidly,” with up to 515,000 new refugees fleeing.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...
ImmigrationRoanoke Times

Boyenga: The perils of an open border and an influx of refugees

After the failed Hungarian Uprising of 1956, my uncle Dick and aunt Grace hosted a displaced family from that beleaguered nation. They stayed at the farm for some time as they melded into the rural Iowa community where they became farmers. One day the young immigrant son looked up at...
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
Afghanistanwomenworking.com

Malala speaks out against Afghanistan crisis

Last week, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai expressed her grave concerns for the Afghan people when she called upon the international community to take action in response to the Taliban takeover of the Kabul and the rest of the country. The 24-year-old Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who has been...
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
AfghanistanPost-Star

Afghan refugees in Indonesia denounce Taliban

Hundreds of Afghan refugees living in Indonesia held a rally condemning the Taliban's takeover of their country and calling for resettlement in third countries. The protestors were mostly members of the Hazara ethnic minority.
Immigrationabc11.com

Afghanistan news: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays. "The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy