Afghanistan's neighbours must keep borders open for refugees: UNHCR
Aug. 24—Afghanistan's neighbour must accept refugees as the security situation in the country remains precarious and tens of thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the Taliban, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said. "At this stage, our primary concern is that Afghans who are seeking safety can reach it, including across borders and into neighbouring countries if needed. UNHCR is calling on countries neighbouring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the intensifying crisis in Afghanistan," Catherine Stubberfield, UNHCR's regional spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific, said, according to Sputnik.www.tribuneledgernews.com
