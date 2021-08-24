Gold, silver prices drop after jump in previous session

Gold bulls are looking to blue skies on a break of $1,834. Nonfarm Payrolls is the next major catalyst event for the market with ECB risks rising. Update: Gold prices attempt to cross beyond $1,820 and record some gains following the previous session’s consolidative move. The prices seem to be stabilizing now to make a consolidative move in a trading band. The yellow metal is rangebound amid continuing debate over Fed’s monetary policy. A lower USD valuation, which makes the precious metal less expansive for the other currencies holders continues to support gold prices. The softer US ADP data weighed on the greenback. The lower US benchmark Treasury yields also supported gold prices as it enhances the appeal of the non-yielding asset. Concerns over the delta coronavirus crisis reduce investor confidence and risk appetite that eventually supported corrective pullback in gold prices. Investors now turn their attention to the Nonfarm payroll data on Friday for an update on US labour market conditions.