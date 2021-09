In the state of Maharashtra, one of the first places struck by India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 this year, scientists are anxiously looking for signs of a third. New laboratories in the financial capital, Mumbai, and in the city of Pune are searching for dangerous new variants. They have stepped up testing, to more than 3,600 samples per month from 134 in December last year, as they search for mutations that could make the virus even harder to stop.