While Bird is mostly known for its rental scooters, it expanded its electric transportation offerings back in June when it introduced a bike-sharing service. Now, the company is giving those who want electric bikes of their own a new option to choose from: It has launched a new product called Bird Bike, which people can purchase right now for US$2,299. The electric bike has a Bafang rear hub motor with 50 miles of range and a 36-volt removable battery made of LG cells for easy charging.