Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for the Prep of the Week for Week 1

The 2021-2022 prep football season is underway and the push to complete a full season has begun. Rising numbers in the new COVID-19 Delta variant are already causing teams in the CIF Southern Section to have to cancel games, but nothing has been reported locally thus far. In fact, it appears a good number of local teams took part in Week Zero, which is the first week a team can play a game that counts toward their season record. Some teams like to take advantage of Week Zero as it gives them a bye week at some point throughout their regular season. Most use it right before they go into their league matchups, to give players time to recover from their first few games.