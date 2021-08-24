OnePlus Buds Pro to get “Dual Connection” feature for simultaneously connecting to two devices
Last month, OnePlus launched the Buds Pro TWS earphones with the latest Bluetooth V5.2 and impressive features like ANC, IP55 water resistance, and Qi-certified wireless charging. Given that it has Bluetooth v5.2, the pairing process and the range is quite good. It is also fairly simple to switch between one device to other by disconnecting and connecting to the new one. But, it still misses out on one significant feature which lets the buds connect to two devices simultaneously.www.gizmochina.com
