Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OnePlus Buds Pro to get “Dual Connection” feature for simultaneously connecting to two devices

By Pranav Sawant
gizmochina.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, OnePlus launched the Buds Pro TWS earphones with the latest Bluetooth V5.2 and impressive features like ANC, IP55 water resistance, and Qi-certified wireless charging. Given that it has Bluetooth v5.2, the pairing process and the range is quite good. It is also fairly simple to switch between one device to other by disconnecting and connecting to the new one. But, it still misses out on one significant feature which lets the buds connect to two devices simultaneously.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Updates#Buds#Audio Codec#Bluetooth Multipoint#Xdadevelopers#Ota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
ANC
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch 6: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Samsung has announced its latest smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch 4 — and it comes with a host of improvements compared to its predecessor. The two major highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 are the fact it runs on Google’s new Wear OS platform with Samsung’s skin on top, and the new BioActive sensor from Samsung that gives it a boost in terms of health tracking. With these new improvements, it finally seems like Android is a competitor to arguably one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and are confused as to which one is better — the Galaxy Watch 4 vs the Apple Watch 6 — here’s the comparison you need.
Electronicsdroid-life.com

Hurry and Get a Coupon Code for the New OnePlus Buds Pro

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. OnePlus is offering 20,000 coupon codes for the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro, but you’ll need to hurry, as it’s first come, first served. OnePlus doesn’t specify how much the coupon is, but since these buds cost...
TechnologyStuff.tv

OnePlus Buds Pro aim for superior sound quality without breaking the bank

Traditionally anything associated with ‘Pro’ audio puts the audience in a dilemma. Break the bank and get an eviction notice for good audio quality or enjoy mediocre sound in the comfort of your house. Thankfully, OnePlus’ smartphone mantra 'more-for-less' has been carried to the audio side of things even if the smartphones have long departed from the audience’s price expectations. For ₹9,990, the buds are the most expensive TWS from OnePlus but that also means they’re packing serious tech for the user who prefers a bit of finesse. The matte finish buds look premium through and through, we know that because we’re using them right now. So while you wait for our full review to come out, here’s what the Buds Pro is packing. ANC and wireless Qi-charging are finally here, with proper ANC modes that intelligently adjust the amount of shushing intensity depending on the surroundings. They have Bluetooth 5.2 support and latency as low as 94ms when Pro Gaming mode is turned on. You also get IPX4 and IP55 ratings for water and dust resistance. And they support warp charge. What remains to be seen is the audio performance on these buds which we’ll answer in the full review.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 gets fully unboxed in new video

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is happening in less than a week, which is where Samsung is set to announce the next generation of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless earphones on August 11. A week before the official announcement, we already have a full unboxing video posted on YouTube, that goes into detail about the packaging, features, and even tests the Galaxy Buds2 audio.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

White OnePlus 9 Pro prototype images teased

The OnePlus 9 Pro is real. The Chinese OEM launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro back in March. We saw the very nice glass finish of the phones. A few days later, the Pro variants survived a durability test even with two batteries. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 9 Pro was delayed as no 8GB RAM with 128GB version was made ready yet. There were OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issues while the Camera app was on but was then quickly fixed with an OTA update.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

White OnePlus 9 Pro exists, but you can never get one

Even in an age of ultra-thin cases and skins, some consumers still prefer to use their phones in their naked glory. That, in turn, means having to decide on a color you will live with for more than a few years, presuming the phone lasts that long. Since manufacturers ship only a limited set of colors that may vary by market, some color options are rarer or might not even exist at all. A pure white OnePlus 9 Pro, for example, it a literal one-of-a-kind, and OnePlus is cruelly teasing the existence of a smartphone that you may never be able to get your hands on.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India finally revealed

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India has been finally revealed. The third true wireless earbuds from OnePlus will cost Rs 9,990 in India一 which is much lower than the global pricing of €149(~Rs 13,000)/$149.99(~Rs 11,125). The OnePlus Buds Pro was announced back in July along with the OnePlus Nord 2....
ElectronicsZDNet

OnePlus Buds Pro review: An affordable ANC headset

OnePlus is best known for its Android smartphones, but the company also makes accessories that are optimized for its phones. These include fast wireless chargers, cases, a new watch (see our full review), and earbuds. Last year OnePlus released the OnePlus Buds that were reviewed here by Sandra Vogel. The...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Samsung confirms an upgrade to body-composition analysis in the Galaxy Watch4 series

Samsung has launched its latest high-end wearables, the Galaxy Watch4 series, today (August 11, 2021). These new smartwatches incorporate the cutting-edge sensors for health metrics that include blood pressure and advanced sleep tracking as might be expected from the OEM. However, they have something new as well: body-composition sensing that apparently rivals industry-standard equipment.
ElectronicsEngadget

The OnePlus Buds Pro feature smart ANC and a white-noise mode

It's not exactly a secret that OnePlus has been working on new earbuds. In July, it sought fans to test an upcoming model without disclosing too many details. Fast forward a few weeks, and the company has formally revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro. OnePlus has adopted a different design from...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Xiaomi Roidmi Eve Plus robot vacuum review: A Roomba rival that makes the cut

Xiaomi Roidmi Eve Plus robot vacuum review: A Roomba rival that makes the cut. “The Xiaomi Roidmi delivers no-frills cleaning and an intelligent app that gives users plenty of customization options.”. Pros. Spot-on property mapping. Excellent cleaning performance. Solid battery life. An intuitive app. Cons. Instructions and app can be...
Electronicsxda-developers

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Great ANC earbuds at a good price

OnePlus entered the true wireless earbuds market last year with the release of the OnePlus Buds. At under $100/₹5,000, they were a compelling pair of wireless earbuds for anyone looking for an AirPods-like design and form factor with full Android support. The more affordable OnePlus Buds Z arrived later the same year with fast charging support and improved durability, but OnePlus still didn’t have a true competitor to the AirPods Pro and other high-end TWS earbuds — until this year’s OnePlus Buds Pro.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

OnePlus teases dual-screen smartphone with ‘Galaxy’ background

It looks like OnePlus is having a bit of fun ahead of Samsung’s big foldable device ‘Unpacked’ event. The company posted a teaser of a dual-screen OnePlus device to its Twitter account that includes an interesting launch date, August 11th at 10am ET — the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 reveal event.
ElectronicsThe Verge

OnePlus Buds Pro review: these earbuds get a lot of things right

The new $150 OnePlus Buds Pro are the company’s most elegant, polished set of true wireless earbuds so far. And there’s a lot of value packaged together for that price: they include active noise cancellation, wireless charging, IP55 dust and water resistance, and solid battery life. OnePlus also tosses in extras like a low-latency mode for gaming and Zen Mode Air, which plays soothing relaxation audio. They go on sale September 1st in either matte black or glossy white.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Big value, big bass, and almost a big win

OnePlus is quickly becoming a veteran in the true wireless earbud market. With last year's release of the original Buds, followed shortly thereafter by the budget-oriented Buds Z, it's safe to say that OnePlus has had opportunities to work out some of the bugs. And so enters the OnePlus Buds Pro, a set of ANC-enabled true wireless buds that features plenty of high-end capabilities and a similarly higher price tag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy