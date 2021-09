Domestic homicides could rise as violent and controlling perpetrators lose control following the end of lockdown restrictions, policing bodies have warned.In a first-of-its-kind study, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing said killings in the home remained an “entrenched and enduring” issue.Researchers discovered there were 163 domestic homicides between 31 March 2020 and the end of March 2021. This was only marginally higher than the previous year’s figure of 152 – and in line with the 15-year average – suggesting the number of domestic killings stayed fairly stable during the Covid crisis, despite fears they would skyrocket.Nicole...