PlayStation users on PS4 and PS5 are calling for a big change to PlayStation Plus over on Reddit. For the month of August, PlayStation Plus subscribers were treated to a fairly lackluster lineup of PS4 and PS5 games. This line-up included Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Meanwhile, PlayStation Now subscribers got NieR Automata, Undertale, and Ghostrunner for the month of August, which is a drastically superior lineup. And lately, PlayStation Now has been getting a ton of great games, so much so that many PlayStation users are calling for Sony to combine the two services.