Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. In April, my wife had a quadruple bypass and then a cardiac arrest in the ICU, resulting in her being totally sedated and unable to speak for five weeks. During this worrying time, a £1,317 bill arrived for her Virgin Atlantic reward credit card. I phoned Virgin Money to check whether she usually paid by direct debit, but I was rebuffed due to “data protection”. I decided to pay the bill in full myself to ensure that her payment record was not affected.