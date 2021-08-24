Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Paracetamol and make-up to your door in Boots deal with Deliveroo

By James Titcomb
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Shoppers suffering from a debilitating hangover or last-minute makeup emergency will be able to order paracetamol and lipstick to their front doors as quickly as a pizza under a tie-up between Boots and Deliveroo. The takeaway app, best known for transporting KFC and Burger King with its fleet of brightly...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paracetamol#Make Up#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
Related
Grocery & SupermaketAllrecipes.com

17 Ways Grocery Stores Get You to Spend More Money

If you've ever held in a gasp at the sight of your grocery bill, you've come to the right place. Sure, you enter the grocery store with every intention to stick to a budget. And yet, your cart can easily ring up to an alarming total when you stray from your shopping list. But you can't blame yourself, not entirely.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Boots partners with Deliveroo for home delivery of painkillers and vitamins

British pharmacy chain, Boots has partnered with online food delivery company, Deliveroo to enable customers to have products such as makeup, painkillers and vitamins delivered to their door, via a delivery app. Initially, 14 stores across England and Scotland will take part in the pilot, including four in London as...
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: The offers to expect on everything from gin to wine

With summer coming to an end and autumn’s imminent arrival, the countdown to the biggest and best shopping event of the year – Black Friday – can officially begin. And we’re excited.The annual sale event provides the perfect opportunity for you to invest in big ticket items or just something that’s been on your wishlist for a while, with the prices of everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to home appliances, kids’ toys and beauty all being slashed.With such a broad range of retailers, such as Boots, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Argos and even Aldi, taking part,...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With this warm weather and kids going back to school we'll be able to get outdoors more for daily walks...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Deliveroo will soon sell more than 400 goods from Boots.

Deliveroo will soon sell more than 400 goods from Boots. Boots will try delivering more than 400 of its products on Deliveroo, making it the latest retailer to offer home delivery through the app. The Clayton Square store in Liverpool is one of 14 participating in the experimental scheme, which...
RestaurantsPosted by
IBTimes

What Is Royal Perks? Burger King Customers Can Get Free Food With Rewards Program

Burger King is launching its new Royal Perks rewards program nationwide in an effort to boost sales and reward customers for staying loyal to the brand. Two-thirds of its restaurants are on track to offer rewards to customers by October. The program is already active for orders placed through the Burger King app and was first tested in certain markets this past February. Users can sign up for the loyalty program via text, QR code, or shortcode.
RetailTelegraph

Costco bringing back temporary limits on some items

Costco is only going to let you buy a pre-determined quantity of some items in its stores. The company announced on its website that some Costco warehouses will have temporary item limits on some items. There hasn't been any disclosure as to what those items are, however, paper towels and...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Free-From Meat Snacks

The Wenzel's Farm Naturally Smoked Beef Jerky lineup has been expanded by the brand to provide consumers with an additional number of snacks to enjoy when seeking out a free-from, meat-based option. The snack now comes in Sweet & Spicy and Smoked BBQ flavors, which both come in at 90-calories each along with 10-grams of protein per serving. The snacks each maintain a free-from recipe that has no MSG, artificial colors, nitrates or gluten in the mix.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The Body Shop advent calendars for 2021 are here to sleigh – and we’ve reviewed them

Although it may seem unnecessarily early, now is the time to get ahead of stock selling out and snap up your Christmas beauty advent calendar. This year has seen exciting product news for the brand, with its updated body butters and official Vegan Society certifications, which make us extra excited for The Body Shop advent calendars, launching on 31 August.Featuring a selection of the ethically conscious brand’s cult classics, all calendar packaging has been designed to be reused or repurposed – not to mention the brand has removed all remaining plastic components which we’re told will help save 29 tonnes...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Shop furniture sales this Labor Day 2021 at Macy's, Overstock, Wayfair and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're less than a week away from Labor Day and the hunt for the best deals can be exhausting. All that stress of comparing prices, brands and preferences during holiday events can make you as tired as any marathon. We're here to help—if your current couch or favorite easy chair is looking a little worse for wear and furniture deals are what you need, everyone from Wayfair to West Elm has sales that can help you out.
RetailApartment Therapy

All the Early Labor Day Home Sales You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Yes, it’s true: Labor Day is almost here to usher in a grand goodbye to summer. While that means the weather will soon be cooling down, some of the year’s most anticipated home deals are just now heating up. Labor Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to score deals on big ticket items you’ve always wanted, or perhaps snag a few items to refresh your home for the fall for a serious steal. Either way, we think you ought to know about all the LDW deals happening so that you can spend smart and save a few coins wherever possible. Whether you’re looking to up the cozy factor with a brand new mattress, or looking to score a few little luxuries to treat yourself, you’ll find no shortage of impressive discounts from some of our favorite retailers like Wayfair, Macy’s, West Elm and more.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Washable Silk Loungewear

Silk is not only one of the most expensive fabrics on the market, it's also one of the most difficult kinds of fabrics to look after but ThirdLove's new Washable Silk collection delivers both convenience and luxury. The collection from the brand known for its comfort-focused, size-inclusive intimates delivers silk pajamas that are easy to care for at home, thanks to water-friendly silk that doesn't need to be handled with professional care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy