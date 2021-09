A leader from the rare and infectious disease treatment specialist talks about ongoing research into a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The pharmaceutical industry has been hard at work exploring potential treatments for COVID-19 ever since the deadly virus first reared its head. One firm, Revive Therapeutics, reports it has made headway in exploring the safety and efficacy of a candidate: Bucillamine, an antirheumatic agent, in patients dealing with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.