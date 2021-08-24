Cancel
Lenovo Connected Laptops debut on AT&T

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAT&T today announced that it will be selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G and the 300e Chromebook LTE laptop in the US. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G is a premium Windows 10 Pro-based laptop with a Core i5 Intel Tiger Lake processor. It’s got a full HD 13-inch display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 54.7 Wh battery, and ports like Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 Type-A. The premium laptop from Lenovo also features a fingerprint reader and IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

