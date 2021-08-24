Homer's Louisiana Legends Festival will feature bluesman Bobby Rush

Jude Welter was a participant at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center on Aug. 14-15.Just a note to thank you for the recent feature article in the Oregon City News on the Festival of the Arts. I had many reconnections because of it and it was wonderful to chat with folks I hadn't seen in a few decades! We have lived and worked in Oregon City for 41 years, so it was a fun and happy art show at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Jude Welter was a participant in the Oregon City Festival of the Arts on Aug. 14-15. {loadposition sub-article-01}