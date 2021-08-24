Cancel
Louisiana State

Homer's Louisiana Legends Festival will feature bluesman Bobby Rush

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Homer announces the Louisiana Legends Festival, taking place in downtown Homer on Saturday, October 30. Louisiana Legends Festival is a unique festival focused on creating an entertaining event to celebrate the beauty, history, people, and resources of Claiborne Parish in Northwest Louisiana. The festival will center in a five-block area around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse.

