WVU Health System to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31

Times-Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the announcement by the West Virginia Hospital Association that it supports hospitals and health systems to require COVID-19 vaccination of their employees with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented, as well as the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia University Health System announced Monday that it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-dose series by Oct. 31, 2021.

