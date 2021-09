The Roland-Story volleyball team opened the 2021 season this past week. Here are key takeaways from the No. 14 (Class 3A) Norse's 6-2 start:. The Norse volleyball team entered the season with a lot of question marks after losing most of its key hitters and defensive specialists off last year's 23-8 team. By winning six of its first eight games Roland-Story showed it will be a serious contender to repeat as Heart of Iowa Conference champions and top 20 wins for the fifth year in a row. The only two Norse losses in the opening week came at the hands of traditional 1A power North Tama and a Denver team rated second in 2A at the Meskwaki Invitational Saturday in Tama. Roland-Story swept Central Springs, Webster City and South Hamilton at the Norse quad meet to open the season and they swept Meskwaki and won rally games with Vinton-Shellsburg and Ankeny Christian Academy at the Meskwaki Invite.