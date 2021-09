I remember my mum saying, ‘You’ve turned into the devil,’” recalls Allan Mustafa, the star and co-creator of People Just Do Nothing, of his wild teenage years. “I wasn’t that bad,” he clarifies. “But I never achieved anything. It was just a lot of weed smoking, graffiti, part-time jobs, pirate radio, getting arrested... That was literally my upbringing.” If Satan did indeed have a hold on him, it was comedy that offered his salvation. As he grew out of his meandering boyhood, Mustafa found inspiration in the classics of modern British comedy: The Office; Peep Show; Partridge. Before long, he was fronting an acclaimed comedy of his own, which has by now become a phenomenon.